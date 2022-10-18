Have you ever heard libraries are more than books? While the Blount County Public Library has a considerable number of books (170,021 to be exact), we also have a good deal more going on: movies, computers, hotspots, programs for all ages, concerts, online classes, butterfly nurseries, speakers, a pollinator garden and fun festivals — both spooky and literary.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, the family friendly Fall Festival is offering fun for all ages. Up for a little spooky fun? Remember the headless horseman? The Bright Star Touring Theatre will bring to life the story about Sleepy Hollow and Ichabod Crane with a live performance at 10:30 a.m. Bring lawn chairs! From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., paint pumpkins, visit with the Ghostbusters, line dance, eat cotton candy and play games. Look for Miss Amanda and Miss Anna playing her ukulele in the Learning Lab parking lot. It’ll be so much spookier if you wear costumes!
But that’s not all that’s happening this Saturday. How about some literary fun? From 9-11 a.m. over 50 local authors will be on hand at Local Voices: Celebrating Local Authors to showcase their work. Meander through the tables and talk with the authors. Do you need a Christmas gift? Many will have their books for sale.
These authors may be local, but the topics of their books are diverse. There are action-packed thrillers, suspense and murder mysteries, true crime and science fiction books. Escape into the paranormal, lands with dragons, or dystopian worlds. Read about overcoming abuse, bipolar disorders and faith, eating disorder recovery, or modern-day parables of Jesus. Local authors have written books on history, myth, poetry, the Smokies, World War II, romance, a children’s story about a service dog, chess fiction, American music, and this is not a complete list!
At 11:00 a.m. William Blount High School alumni John McManus will speak about his four books of fiction, which you can check out from the library! Last April he was inducted into the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame.
So, whether you want spooky or literary fun, the Blount County Public Library is the place to be this Saturday.
Kathleen Christy, Manager of the Reference Department, is a secret, wannabe author. Maybe someday she’ll have her own book at Local Voices.
