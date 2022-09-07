“To me old age is always 15 years older than I am.”
Whether Bernard Baruch or some other sage said it first, it’s an attitude I wholeheartedly endorse. Therefore, you can imagine my dismay when the folks at Medicare began to drop insinuating notes in my mailbox.
I admit it, I was peeved, that is, until I reminded myself that Medicare age truly is just a number, one that is only loosely related to the really important truths about growing older.
Recently, in rambling around the internet for a few thoughts for this column, I stumbled across an article on aging which expresses these truths quite nicely. Writer Alexa V. S. includes two particularly important points.
First, despite what society often implies, there is nothing inherently wrong with being old, at whatever age you define the term. Longevity is not a moral failing. Moreover, being old definitely does not decree that one is also ornery, or obsolete, or out to pasture.
I have observed this fact countless times in my years working at the library. I will never forget a former colleague who, in her 80s, could work rings around all the rest of us with inexhaustible enthusiasm and an always kind smile. Then there was our Blount County Friends of the Library volunteer who faithfully shelved books until she was well into her 90s. As for our genealogy volunteers, from early retirement age to decades beyond, they build and retain an individual and collective memory of local history information which I could not squeeze onto my computer hard drive.
Hey, if this is OLD, throw open the pasture gate. I’m on a gallop to the north 40!
All this said, I concede that old age does have its challenges. However, Alexa V. S. also points out a second important truth about aging: with some steady self-discipline, we can often avoid many of the difficulties such as health issues which tend to creep up on us as we grow older, continuing to push the tougher aspects of old age fifteen years ahead of us.
I have learned this lesson well from the library’s dedicated partners at the Blount County Community Action Agency Office on Aging, including former and current directors, Joani Shaver and Teresa O’Mary. Together over the years we have offered the programming series Focus on Seniors which addresses the concerns of those wishing to maintain health and well-being for themselves and their loved ones far into old age. A new 2022-2023 series begins this fall.
Among the best ways to ensure long-term good health is to stay upright, maintain balance, and avoid injurious falls. At 11 a.m. on Sept. 21 in the Dorothy Herron Room, Terri Stewart will present an important program on falls prevention. A registered nurse and SAIL Instructor/Master Trainer, Terri will offer practical tips on how to prevent fall hazards, explain options for exercise, and suggest pertinent questions for you to ask your doctor.
In coming months, speakers will present additional programs on topics such as Medicare, Benefits Enrollment, legal documents, and Alzheimer’s and dementia, offering ideas on how to make wise choices for a best possible future. For more information about Focus on Seniors, please visit https://www.blounttn.org/1987/Focus-on-Seniors-2022 or call the reference desk at (865) 273-1428.
Whatever your age or stage, we welcome you to join us to ensure that we all enjoy a happy, healthy, and prosperous old age — now, 15 years from now, or whenever we choose to embrace it.
You may find the article by Alexa V. S at the following URL:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.