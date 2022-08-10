Last night, I picked the first two bright, plump, juicy, lemony yellow-slightly-blushed-on-the-bottom tomatoes, from the Hensley Settlement plants in my garden. They’ve been on an incredible journey, started as seeds that I saved from a tomato I purchased from Mr. Bill Best, at the Berea, Kentucky Farmer’s Market last summer.
For the last several years, I really look forward to my stops to talk tomatoes with Bill, as I travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to see my family. Bill Best, Berea College Professor Emeritus, and author of “Saving Seeds, Preserving Taste: Heirloom Seed Savers in Appalachia,” sells his beans, tomatoes, and okra every summer. If I’m lucky enough to get out the door early, I might get some of his highly-sought-after beans to take to mom. More than likely, he’s already sold out of beans, but he’s still got okra and tomatoes. Bill told me about this particular tomato a few years ago, and it has become one of my favorites, right up there with the much beloved Cherokee Purple.
The Hensley Settlement tomato is a southern Appalachian heirloom. It was grown by the Hensley family on their Bell County, Kentucky mountain settlement, for decades. The land is now part of the Cumberland Gap National Park. Bill told me he acquired the seed at a seed swap from a Hensley family member, several years ago. This potato leaf tomato has a delicate balance of just the right sweetness and tartness, a great texture (not too mushy or watery), and thin delicate skin.
The last day of February, I started the seeds using the winter sowing method, and through many a life crisis, I have cared for these plants. Early mornings and late nights, I watered, watching for horn worms and various insects. If you grow tomatoes, you know what I’m talking about — we want to see them grow into big beautiful fruit to slice up for supper! I pruned, mulched, watched religiously for blight, and started spraying copper fungicide at the first sign. Heck, I even prayed for them! Tomato growers in these parts will know — that’s not crazy. That’s gardening, in our humid southern Appalachians. We’ve had terrible stretches of high heat this summer too, which most tomatoes are not fond of, for setting fruit or for ripening. But it’s a labor of love, and when you pick those first tomatoes, slice them up, and eat them, well, it’s heaven!
We will be celebrating these tomatoes this from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the library, during our “Tomato Jam” — and I hope you’ll come and celebrate them too! We’ll have lots of heirlooms to try (even some Hensley Settlements). You can find all the details on our website www.blountlibrary.org. Hope to see you there!
