There are tons of benefits to kids engaging in the performing arts no matter how young they are: communication skills, confidence, problem solving, understanding anxiety, and the list goes on. One small way that we’ve included performance into daily play in the Children’s Department of the library is by getting a puppet theater and, more recently, a small stage to put it on.
Puppets are great for imaginative play because they allow kids to act through something instead of just performing as themselves. At any given time when you wander through our department, you might find kids acting out pleasant skits about animal friends, dramatic plot lines that rival soap operas, and acts of casual violence between thankfully stuffing-filled puppets. You can see them writing stories in real time, improvising jokes and dialogue, and making new friends while they’re doing it.
It’s one of my favorite things to witness but we’ve recently decided to push the puppet theater back once a month and give our stage a different job: every third Saturday of the month, we are going to have an Open Mic Morning, geared toward kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, that will give them the chance to perform in front of a small audience.
Similar to an Open Mic Night, kids can come between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and get exactly three minutes to perform whatever they’d like to, whether it’s a song, standup comedy, or some awesome magic tricks. We’ll be here to cheer them on along with their grown-ups and other kids. They don’t have to perform alone, though! We’d love to see some cool duets or family bands.
We hope that this will be a great opportunity for kids to become comfortable expressing themselves in front of others and exploring their creativity. In our library, we firmly believe that children should be both seen and heard, and we’re happy to hand them a microphone to make that happen.
Trending Recipe Videos
Chelsea Tarwater is the Youth Services Coordinator at the Blount County Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.