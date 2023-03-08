Spring break time is upon us, and that means travel, most of the time with your family.
Why not take along some fun audiobooks that both kids and adults might enjoy, to listen to together? The Blount County Public Library has many downloadable audiobook choices for you through our Libby and Hoopla apps.
On our family’s road trips, a good audiobook is just as important as our travel snacks (namely Nutter Butters).
For us, one of the most important elements for a great audiobook is a terrific narrator. If the reader’s voice is too soft, monotone, or downright boring … well, let’s just say you don’t want your driver falling asleep!
My all-time favorite narrator has to be the uber-talented Jim Dale. He once held the Guinness World Record for most distinct character voices ever created (over 200) in the Harry Potter series (134 of those in The Goblet of Fire alone.) Mr. Dale also holds the record for the most Audie awards — with 10. I have personally listened to most of the Harry Potter series more than once, and he’s the reason why. His characterizations are incredible. Oh, and did I mention all of the Harry Potter series are always available on Hoopla now? You can search by the narrator’s name when you find a good one, to see all the titles that they have voiced. In the Advanced Search feature in both Libby and Hoopla, type the name in the Author or Artist search box. Some of my other favorite narrators include Julia Whelan, Ruth Ann Phimister, George Guidall, Peter Coyote, David McCullough, Robert Bathurst, Judy Kaye, and David Chandler. When you can find one with a great ensemble cast of narrators, that’s even better.
Jim Dale has said, “I’m still a kid inside, and adventure is adventure where you find it.” Me, too, Jim — I love children’s literature! Here are just a few suggestions for adventuresome audiobooks for both parents and kids, found on the Libby app:
Emerald Atlas / John Stephens. Read by Jim Dale;
The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane / Kate DiCamillo. Read by Judith Ivey;
Captains Courageous / Rudyard Kipling. Read by George Guidall;
James Herriot’s Treasury for Children / James Herriot. Read by Jim Dale;
Hatchet / Gary Paulsen. Read by Peter Coyote;
Ben and Me / Robert Lawson. Read by George Guidall;
Charlotte’s Web / E. B. White. Read by Meryl Streep and a full cast;
The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland / Lewis Carroll. Read by Jim Dale.
Sheila Pennycuff is a Reference Librarian at the Blount County Public Library.
