Have you ever been to a seed swap? It’s a fun, casual time where gardeners swap seeds and stories, tips and tricks, and hopes and dreams for their gardens. The Blount County Public Library will host such an event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Last January, we hosted a seed swap and heard from several who attended that they’d also enjoy a plant swap, so we are going to combine the two this year. If you have seeds you’d like to swap, bring them to the Dorothy Herron Room. If you have plant babies that you’d love to swap, bring those to the Sharon Lawson Room. These rooms are adjacent to each other, so you’ll be able to enjoy both swaps in a convenient space, as well as talk to some of the Blount County Master Gardeners.
Last year, The Seed Library @BCPL checked out 4,826 packs of seeds, our largest amount yet! A lot of you are helping us fulfill our mission: The Seed Library exists to empower local home gardeners to grow and save seeds, learn about the history, culture, and growing of all kinds of plants with an emphasis on Southern Appalachian heritage varieties, and share a portion of the seeds of their harvest back to the community. If you are new to seed starting and want to learn more, we have many resources listed on our website: https://www.blounttn.org/1464/Seed-Library.
The houseplant movement has become extremely popular in the last few years, and we know you’ll find some new plant starts to bring home from fellow plant lovers here in the community. If you are new to growing houseplants, I would suggest these three books that you can find at the library:
Plant Coach: The Beginner’s Guide to Caring for Plants and the Planet by Nick Cutsumpas, founder of Farmer Nick.
Houseplants for All: How to Fill Any Home with Happy Plants by Danae Horst.
Plant Parenting: Easy Ways to Make More Houseplants, Vegetables, and Flowers by Leslie F. Halleck.
We are grateful to the Blount County Friends of the Library for their support of the Seed Library, and to the Blount County Master Gardeners for all their hard work in keeping it going and educating all of us. Happy New Year to all, and we wish you all good growing in 2023! We’ll see you at the “BCPL Plant and Seed Swap.” For details about this event, go to the BCPL homepage, and scroll down to the calendar.
Sheila Pennycuff is a Reference Librarian at the Blount County Public Library and cultivates the Seed Library.
