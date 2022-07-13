We’re back! First of all, the name of this column is reclaimed from one that Jan Taylor wrote for the Blount County Public Library from 1999 through 2007. Various staff members will be writing every other Thursday to give readers a glimpse of something to check out at the library.
The past two years have seen the library pivoting to deal with community health concerns. This involved, among other things, shortened hours and very little in-person programming. During that time we also went through the process of selecting and welcoming a new director, Manny Leite, who has been here for six months. Beginning July 1, we increased our hours back to 69.5 a week. We are now open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Bookmark Café is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
We are also excited to bring back our Hot Summer Nights Concert Series, which began in August 2002, just months after the library opened in its current building, with an old-fashioned shape-note singing. Except for a hiatus during 2020-21, when the library was operating on shortened hours, the popular series has continued on Thursday nights every August since, featuring music from every imaginable genre — from pipes and drums to western swing to opera. On Aug. 4, the free series will resume with Celtic band Wild Blue Yonder. Dazzling local singer-songwriter Robinella returns to the library on the 11th. The August 18th concert features Knoxville dance band The Get Up, and Fab Four cover band Beatles4Sale finishes the series on the 25th. Concerts are in the Reading Rotunda at 7 PM. All library programs are made possible by Blount County Friends of the Library.
Our reference questions are as varied as our music. We hope to share a query with you in each column. Recently a patron wanted background on the building now housing Maryville Corner Market & Café on Montvale Road. In Nostalgia ’76 by Hyldard Stinnett we found pictures of it in 1938 and 1940 as Walker’s Cash Store, home base of Walker’s Rolling Stores. Local history is one more thing to check out at the library.
Brennan LeQuire is a Reference Librarian at the Blount County Public Library and author of Maryville 1920: From Pistol Creek to the Palace Theater.
