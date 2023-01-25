When my children were little, they watched the children’s TV show Arthur. In one episode, Arthur sings “Having fun isn’t hard when you have a library card.” What does your library card get you? Many of us think of books, magazines, DVDs, or programs, but you can also get these resources through your home computer at no charge with your BCPL card.
One of my favorite library resources is Universal Class. Want to learn something? From pie baking to dog training to bartending to homeschooling to Microsoft Word to medical coding to Adobe Lightroom, (the list goes on and on), Universal Class offers over 500 self-paced courses. These are real classes: lessons, exams, assignments, discussion boards, and assessments of your progress. In addition, you earn continuing education credits for completed courses. The course I’m currently taking has given me lessons, homework, and feedback on that homework.
Data Axle (formerly Reference USA) provides information on millions of businesses. Do you want to grow a business? Or market your product? Data Axle has helped Fortune 500 giants to mom-and-pop shops and work-from-home freelancers build targeted and appropriate email lists to connect with customers and drive results in ways that work. Use the business database to conduct job searches, find key business people’s contact information, or analyze competitors. Search the consumer lifestyle database to conduct market research or analyze community demographics.
Search and read local and national news. The Daily Times (1926-current), Knoxville Sentinel (1887-current), The Tennessean and Memphis’ Commercial Appeal (1847-current) have full-text articles going back for decades. Dig up that article you lost 10 years ago.
Another way to take self-paced online courses at BCPL is through LinkedIn Learning. These are high-quality videos taught by experts. Depending on your knowledge, skills, and experience, you can use different learning paths. The most popular courses in the past 90 days have been computer programming courses, but there are 5,000 additional courses on project management, 3D animation, web development and more. I am slowly making my way through a Python programming course right now.
Find these resources at wwwblountlibrary.org > Learning > Continuing Education OR > E-Library.
With your library card you could be like Falstaff in Shakespeare’s Merry Wives of Windsor when he says “Why, then, the world’s mine oyster!” Be like Falstaff. Open up your oyster and seize the pearl. Utilize the treasures of BCPL!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.