Parents know that the BCPL is the place to go for Storytime. Whether it is Baby and Me, Little Learners, or Family Storytime there are plenty of opportunities to come hear a tale!
But this Saturday ain’t your regular story time. Two regional storytellers, Linda Poland and Faye Wooden, are here to spin a yarn and transport you to places you can only imagine.
We all like a good story. From a minister elaborating a point with a story to a speaker breaking the ice with a humorous anecdote, stories entertain all of us. People gather around at a party when someone is telling a story. Stories unite us.
Good storytellers make us laugh, cry, and understand others better. Faye Wooden of Maryville, weaves her motto of “Laughter, Legends, Lessons, and Life” into storytelling performances for all ages. Faye says that storytelling is an ancient art that awakens our senses and carries us into new worlds. When she tells a story, she wants listeners to enjoy the trip.
Linda Poland of Jonesborough has won national, state and local awards for her storytelling tour programs. Linda was officially named the resident storyteller for the town of Jonesborough, Tennessee, the home of the International Storytelling Center and one of the oldest storytelling festivals in the country.
Where do storytellers get their stories? They listen. Once Linda Poland sat on the bank of the Nolichucky River on the cold hard ground until 3 a.m. to find the last piece of a story about two feuding families that cost the life of a young woman and her forbidden love.
All of us have the opportunity to hear Faye Wooden and Linda Poland share their stories this Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Blount County Public Library. Bring your children to the regular Saturday morning story time at 10:30 a.m. and listen to fun stories just for them. At 3 p.m. the whole family can listen to stories. At 7 p.m., listeners will be engaged by stories with more grownup themes, although they’ll still be entertaining and uplifting!
And remember, stories are for everyone, not just for children.
Trending Recipe Videos
Kathleen Christy, the Adult Services Manager, loves good stories, whether reading, listening, or watching them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.