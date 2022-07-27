The Youth Services Department at the Blount County Public Library is always busy but this summer has been something else. More than 500 juvenile books are being checked out on average every day, we’ve had more than 300 children turn in logs for our Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program, and our program numbers are surpassing what they were before COVID-19 hit.
Our Youth Services team is, of course, a little tired but we are mainly very grateful for all of the families that have come out this summer to find books, enjoy stories and music, hang out with friends and learn all kinds of new things. Things might get a little bit crazy during the summer here, but it’s the most rewarding time to work at the library.
Our final Summer Reading Program event is going to be an outdoor Water Day on the library lawn on Saturday, July 30th, starting with a foam party at 10:30 a.m. and free play time until 12:30 p.m. including a dunk tank — featuring your favorite librarians — lawn games, and other water fun. This event is the culmination of all the other events we had this summer and a way to soak up some sun before schools start back.
Our main goal for the day is fun. A lesser, but still important, goal is ending the summer without any soggy books. Fingers crossed and bring your own towel, please.
We’re currently setting our eyes on the upcoming school year when we’ll be continuing our usual weekly programs, bringing back our popular LEGO Club program in September, and planning for new special events you’ll hear about soon. We’re even thinking ahead to next summer when we plan to reintroduce one of our most well-attended programs: Mini-Con, our comic convention.
We’re so excited for everything that’s coming up and we hope we’ll see you there!
Trending Recipe Videos
Chelsea Tarwater is the Youth Services Coordinator at the Blount County Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.