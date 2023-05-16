Flute music is for all to enjoy. Did you know that Lizzo, a three-time Grammy award-winning American rapper, singer, and actress, is a classically trained flutist? You might have recognized them as the newest guest star on the hit television show “The Mandalorian,” and last September, they were able to perform using President James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute.
To me, flutes conjure up beautiful pastoral sounds, joy, and silvery lightness. While I can’t even dream of playing the flute, I can enjoy them. During last December’s concert, Grace Notes Flute Ensemble played Alan Shepard’s Pickles and Peppers and I felt elevated. I suppose things were just right for me at that time — maybe I was especially relaxed, maybe I’d had an especially nice cup of tea — but I shut my eyes as they played and I just felt the music.
Mozart says society is enlightened by the beauty of music. In Mozart’s The Magic Flute, a magic flute has the power to change sorrow into joy. This German musical comedy, with both music and dialogue, beautifully expresses music’s power to transcend human fear and hatred. On one level, it is the story of a damsel in distress and a handsome prince who rescues her. On another, it is a more complex allegory of the quest for wisdom and enlightenment.
If you would like to take music home, or read about flutes, BCPL has both music and books for you to check out. Charles Tomlinson Griffes was an American composer. One of his masterpieces is Poem for Flute and Orchestra, written in 1918. Not to be confused with the literary term, in music a poem is a composition that expresses a poetic feeling or narrative. You can find the music CD Hanson Conducts Barber, Piston, Griffes & Others in the CD collection: CD 784.1 Han. You can listen to The Magic Flute in German, but the music will be the same, as it is a language all its own. In addition, the children’s collection has a book retelling the story of the magic flute. For further reading I suggest the biography of Sir James Galway, nicknamed “The Man with the Golden Flute.”
Join us Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. for the Grace Notes Flute Ensemble, and as expressed in The Magic Flute, experience some joy.
Kathleen Christy is the Reference Manager at the Blount County Public Library.
