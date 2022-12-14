When you hear “professional development” what comes to mind? Time off work? Opportunity to learn more? Inconvenient? Will this be worth the time? Maybe a sound, like “Ugghh!” I have thought all these things, at least once, myself.
Professional development is tricky. There are all types of learning methods that depend on the trainee, the topic and the desired outcome that need to be considered.
Over the years, I have come to find that I benefit more from soft skills training being done in person. But if it is a process-based training, then let me read, practice, ask questions and then I am ready to either use it or talk about it.
The Blount County Public Library (BCPL) has a wide variety of opportunities available to you for professional growth or learning. Some are available online through the library website, like LinkedIn Learning and Universal Classes platforms. Others are “synchronous hybrid” — meaning they are classes taught both in-person and online in real time with an instructor there to help you.
Through a generous grant from the TN State Library and Archives, BCPL is able to bring to you free technology classes and one-to-one tutoring. Class topics range from Microsoft Office Suite, Google Suite, social media marketing, and unique topics such as “Buying and Shopping Online” and “Couponing: Digital Ways to Help Your Family Save.” Technology tutoring includes (but is not limited to) basic computer and iPhone use.
There is also our It’s Your Career! workshop series brought to you by the Blount Partnership, in collaboration with BCPL and the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County.
These two-hour soft skills trainings are held in the spring and fall of each year. Topics include communicating effectively at work, mindfulness at work: reducing stress and regaining balance, leadership, and much more. Visit https://www.blountchamber.com/soft-skills/ for the current listing. Soft skills participants may earn .5 CEUs per session.
Not sure where to find out about these resources and classes? Then give us a call at (865)-982-0981.
Or go to www.blountlibrary.org, under the Learning tab, and peruse under Continuing Education. If you prefer to explore it on your own, then googling “tech classes at bcpl tn” or “universal classes at bcpl tn’’ or “it’s your career at bcpl tn,” will get you to where you need to go. In the coming months we will dive a little deeper on the databases, but know with over 5,500 courses available just between LinkedIn Learning and Universal Classes, there is a good chance you will find something of interest.
Whether you are partaking in professional development courses for a current job or wanting to beef up the skills on your resume, BCPL has options for you. All you need is your library card.
