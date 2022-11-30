While the Blount County Public Library (BCPL) is not fattening up any geese, the holiday season is definitely coming and the library is providing special opportunities to celebrate. Music is an integral part of Christmas. Most children, and most of us who once were children, know the words to “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Whether it’s church hymns, background music, or movie soundtracks, music connects people on an emotional level. Throughout the month, area schools will perform holiday concerts in the main gallery. You can also connect and refresh through music at the library with our concert lineup:
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7: Start off the season with upbeat Christmas enthusiasm with The Holly Jolly Jubilee featuring the Warman Family Trio and their rockabilly style.
• 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8: Listen to the Grace Notes Flute Ensemble perform silvery Christmas music.
• 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15: Christmas with the Knoxville Opera, which promises to be a robust and joyful holiday concert.
Make it a “Tender Tennessee Christmas” this year with non-musical events.
• All month, see how kids have changed, (or not!) over the years. Read some Letters to Santa which local children wrote in the 1950s. Maybe you’ll recognize someone’s name.
• Saturday, Dec. 3, BCPL will participate in the Jaycees Christmas Parade. Look for our float for some recommendations for seasons’ readings.
• From 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20: “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and will make a special trip to the library. Children are invited to visit him and make Christmas memories.
• Friday, Dec. 30, celebrate New Year’s with your children at Noon Year’s Eve with a countdown to noon with a storytime and more festivities starting at 11 a.m.
While you’re at the library, check out some holiday stories, movies, crafts, or recipe books. I recommend the book “Certain Poor Shepherds’’ by Elizabeth Marshall Thomas, available on Hoopla. You can find the iconic holiday film “White Christmas’’ in the library’s DVD room, where you can also find holiday CDs. The “Christmas with Southern Living’’ books have enticing recipes, including desserts, and easy enough decoration ideas!
All of these are gifts from your local public library. All you have to do is open them!
Kathleen Christy, Reference Manager, loves the joy and meaning of Christmas.
