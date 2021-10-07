The porch at the home of Darrell and Tonia Priddy in Alcoa just recently was painted, and University of Tennessee sports fans are sure to love what they’ve done with it.
The couple now can sit outside, enjoy a cup of coffee and display their love for Tennessee for all to see.
But that’s Tonia’s side of the story, because Darrell is a big University of Kentucky fan. She said they talked a year ago about what color to paint the porch, Kentucky blue or Tennessee orange. It was Darrell who recently settled on the Big Orange.
It now will be something to remember him by, Tonia said. Darrell, 65, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that affects the pancreas and its bile duct. He was given two months to live. That was four months ago.
He just recently finished up the porch project after a month’s work. Brother Jimmy Priddy and neighbor Adrienne Adderhold assisted him. Tonia was out there as well, seeing that her husband’s gift to her was completed.
It is checkerboard orange and gray. Tonia said the rivalry between the two SEC schools has been an excuse for a party over the years. She claims she’s a bigger UT fan than Darrell’s loyalty to Kentucky, where he was born. Darrell even lost a bet once on the outcome of the UT-UK football game.
He had to sing ‘Rocky Top,’” Tonia said. “He had to sing it in front of the whole family. He did pretty good.”
Their story goes all the way back to 1978 when the two met in Greenback. Darrell was working for a railroad.
“I ran into him in a store in Greenback,” Tonia said. “We dated for almost a year. I was 16. His job there ended and he moved back to Louisville, Kentucky. I was too young.”
So Darrell, the youngest of nine children, got married in Kentucky and Tonia eventually did the same here.
“He moved back and went on with his life and I went on with mine,” she said. “He got married and had three kids. I got married. I was married for 25 years.”
When her marriage ended, Tonia said she tracked Darrell down using the internet. He also was available. The two reconnected and were married in May 2019 after initially meeting more than 30 years before.
Tonia describes her husband as someone who worked hard his entire life. Cancer has slowed him tremendously. When she found out one of his bucket-list items was to sit at the helm of a large crane, she made that happen, on Thursday. They have the photos to keep as memories.
There have been lots of family members and friends come alongside the Priddys as they navigate this difficult path. Tonia said they are forever grateful.
No one is promised tomorrow, this couple knows all too well. Tonia only has to look at that checkerboard project in her backyard to feel the love that was stoked so long ago.
‘’How selfless is that,” she said of this project. “He wants me to have that when he is no longer here. It’s bittersweet that we have only had each other for two years. We are very thankful and appreciative of every day that we wake up. It has changed us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.