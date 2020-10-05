The Maryville Chicken Salad Chick location is celebrating its second anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 8.
The restaurant will give away chicken salad for a year to the first 50 customers at 10 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. (A company press release defines free chicken salad as one free large “Quick Chick” per month for a year. Limit one per person.)
Guests who use the Chicken Salad Chick app will receive a free koozie and a free face mask if they spend $10 or more.
Chicken Salad Chick is at 726 Watkins Road, Maryville.
