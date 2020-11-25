A man who was shot and killed by a Maryville Police officer Oct. 31 had a military background and appeared to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, MPD Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times.
Investigators have cleared the officer and said the shooting was consistent with department and state law.
Matthew Daniel Johnston, 44, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, was shot by officer Kayla Berry during an incident that took place on Old Niles Ferry Road at approximately 3:45 p.m. that day. He later was pronounced dead; no officers were injured.
Crisp said law enforcement knew of Johnston.
“We certainly believe that he suffered some PTSD,” Crisp said. “He was not a stranger to us. We were familiar with him based on other calls we had in the past on him. I know that we had successfully, a week or so before that, removed some firearms from him without incident.
“But unfortunately, on this day, we were not able to.”
Numerous calls lead to roadway confrontationLaw enforcement responded to 1621 Old Niles Ferry Road in reference to a disturbance, an incident report states. The Blount County Communications Center advised that “there was a white male with no shirt on sitting in the middle of the road with multiple weapons.”
Berry arrived just before the reporting officer, the report states. The reporting officer saw Johnston sitting on his knees in the middle of the intersection, with a shotgun laying at his side.
Johnston was waving his right arm in the air and yelling at vehicles, the report states.
Crisp said “multiple, multiple, multiple” 911 calls were received. Some alleged Johnston had shot into vehicles, but in actuality, he was hitting them with the butt of a cocked and loaded gun; he did display the weapon to several people.
After the reporting officer got out of his vehicle and was told by a driver next to him that Johnston had a gun in his hand, the officer told Johnston to drop the weapon.
Moments after commands were given, “shots were fired and the subject collapsed to the ground,” the report states. The reporting officer and Berry approached Johnston, and the reporting officer kicked a silver revolver near Johnston’s left hand out of arm’s reach and told dispatch that “the suspect was down and no longer a threat.”
Witnesses told law enforcement that, while traveling down Old Niles Ferry Road, they saw a man standing in the road with a handgun in his left hand, the report states. One witness said he stopped to avoid hitting the man with his vehicle, and the man hit his vehicle’s hood several times with the gun.
The witness said he and his passenger were afraid of being shot and were in fear for their lives before driving away quickly down Cooper Street.
Officer cleared after internal investigation
Crisp said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which began investigating the case following the incident, typically looks into officer-involved shootings from a criminal standpoint, then presents its findings to the district attorney general.
“Then we do a parallel, internal investigation when we have a shooting like that to make sure that none of our policy procedures or state law, in our opinion, was violated,” Crisp said. “And so based on that, I … found that her actions were consistent with our general orders and consistent with state law of the use of deadly force.”
In a memo to Berry, dated Oct. 31, Crisp told her she would be placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation into the shooting concluded, according to documents provided to The Daily Times by Crisp’s office.
Crisp put Capt. Sharon Moore in charge of the investigation, requesting that she provide him status updates every seven days until the investigation was completed.
In a post-meeting memo to Berry dated Nov. 11, Crisp told Berry her administrative leave would end on Nov. 13 and that she would return to active duty the next day.
“The Internal Affairs investigation regarding Use of Force on the incident that occurred Saturday October 31, 2020 is complete,” Crisp stated in the memo. “The ruling on this investigation is that you were in compliance with the City of Maryville Police Department General Orders and the Statuses of the state of Tennessee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.