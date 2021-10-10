Law enforcement agencies arrested a man and woman on Thursday morning after a month-long investigation into their residence that allegedly resulted in finding 10 ounces of meth, several prescription narcotics and two handguns, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office release.
Joshua Derek Thomas, 34, Beacon Way, Rockford was arrested and charged with possession of meth for resale, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and maintaining a residence where drugs are used or sold.
Darlene Renee Thomas, 56, also of 34, Beacon Way, Rockford, was arrested and charged with possession of oxycodone for resale and maintaining a residence where drugs are used or sold.
The 5th Judicial Drug Task Force, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and BCSO’s Special Weapons and Tactics team served the search warrant that resulted in the arrests.
The release states that the Department of Children’s Services also removed two children, ages 4 and 7, from the residence.
On Friday, Joshua Thomas was served additional charges on two counts of aggravated child neglect.
He’s being held on a $200,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Darlene Thomas was released on a $40,000 bond pending a hearing the same day, time and place.
Along with crystal meth, prescription narcotics and handguns, during the search warrant the agencies seized $3,100, the release states.
Additionally, it adds, more charges may arise from BSCO’s Child Advocacy Center criminal investigator in regards to the care of the 4 and 7 year old.
The release states that they were removed from the home after the search warrant due to the living conditions.
A description of aggravated child neglect in Tennessee states that one reason it’s charged is from the discovery that people are cooking meth in a household with children.
However, the public release from BCSO doesn’t state whether the two offenders were cooking. Agencies seized over 10 ounces of crystal meth, which is nearly 3,000 servings, one serving defined by a measurement of .1 grams.
Sheriff James Lee Berrong said narcotics investigators are aggressively pursuing people participating in illegal drug sales.
The number of overdoses in the community is at an all time high, he said, and this year Blount County has had 334 overdoses, 51 of them fatal.
