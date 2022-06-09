When Robert Simerly returned to his South Fourth Street home Friday night, June 6, he wasn’t expecting to find a child’s tombstone propped against a tree in his fenced-in yard. Yet, as he told police, that was the scene that greeted him.
The name on the tombstone belonged to a child who lived from September 2004 to January 2005. The child’s stone had been stolen from a Tazewell gravesite in 2018.
Maryville Police officers report that they responded to the call after 9 p.m. Once they arrived at Simerly’s residence, they note, he informed them that the gates to his yard had all been locked. He’d spoken to his neighbors, the police report says, and none of them had seen anyone enter or leave his property.
The report also states that Simerly did not know the child, or of him.
Police took the headstone back to the Maryville Police Department. A few days later, on Monday, June 3, officers went to Maryville Monument Company, located at 804 East Broadway Avenue, to follow up on the case. There, they spoke with employees who confirmed that their company had made the tombstone years ago. They’d also retained a copy of the contract for the stone’s manufacture.
That contract led police to the name of the child’s mother in Tazewell. Though she told officers that she did not have a car, she arranged for a friend of hers to meet police and retrieve the stone. MPD officers then drove the tombstone to Knoxville Tuesday, June 7, where a friend of the child’s mother retrieved it for her.
