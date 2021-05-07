Siren testing will take place in the afternoons of Tuesday and Wednesday, May 11-12, at Brookfield Renewable's Chilhowee Dam site in Blount County and Santeetlah Dam site in Graham County North Carolina.
The testing is done periodically to ensure the sirens work. Before all testing, those within hearing distance will hear a, “test, test, test,” announcement. There also will be a similar announcement of “testing, testing, testing” at the conclusion.
Brookfield installed public warning systems at Chilhowee and Santeetlah dams to give warning to residents and others in the area and downstream time to quickly leave for higher ground and safety in the event of dam failure.
This particular warning system will operate only in the event of potential dam failure at Chilhowee and Santeetlah or dams upstream.
Brookfield Renewable does not operate another siren at the facilities used to notify those using the waterway for recreation of rising water levels that are forthcoming. That system also includes a voice announcement that water levels are rising as well as flashing lights visible to those right beneath the dam. There is a significant, noticeable difference in volume and sound between the two sirens.
For questions, contact Brian Noonan at 617-838-2658 or email InquiriesTN@brookfieldrenewable.com.
