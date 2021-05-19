Chilhowee View Community Center is having a Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories $5 Fundraising Sale. The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the center, 3229 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville.
Proceeds benefit upkeep of the community center. This event is sponsored by the community center board of directors. Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted.
