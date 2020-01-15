A massive slab of concrete that once served as the foundation for ALCOA Inc.’s West Plant has to be removed before any structures go up in the area, and the city is creating a new district to make that easier for potential developers.
Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt an ordinance on first reading establishing the Alcoa Central Business Improvement District, a zoning designation that will allow the city to potentially offer incentives to developers who build inside it.
This new district blankets the operational footprint of the former West Plant site, now a development known as Springbrook Farm. Specifically, it covers around 38 acres of concrete slab, once the base of an aluminum fabrication mill.
The slab itself is additionally buried in around 1½ to 3 feet of fill dirt.
“It has been determined that the slab will need to be removed prior to the construction of any new buildings in order to provide proper foundation support,” a resolution to adopt the ordinance reads.
Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson confirmed in an interview there once were plans to build on top of the slab, leaving the 8-inch thick concrete platform in ground and working around it.
No more.
“It was discussed but it was kind of quickly ruled out,” Johnson said. Structural engineers advised against it, he explained, indicating they couldn’t certify the structural integrity of anything built on top of the concrete, which is around 100 years old.
Now, developers will have to add another step to the process of building businesses and homes, both of which a master plan for Springbrook Farm shows would have ended up on top of the slab.
Removing the concrete could prove a fiscal hassle if it weren’t for the new district.
“The purpose of a CBID is to foster development or redevelopment in specific areas,” the resolution reads. “Removal of the slab significantly increases the cost for private development as well as for public infrastructure such as streets and utilities.”
Breaks for builders
“Fostering” in this case comes down to financial “tools” the city can give developers through the CBID.
These include special financing and taxing tools such as issuing debt, enacting special assessment tax levies or entering into tax increment financing or payment in lieu of tax agreements with private developers, the resolution shows.
These each are meant to create special situations, tax breaks and incentives to balance out the difficulties of building in a problematic area.
Tennessee CBID code shows such problems could include “dilapidation, obsolescence, overcrowding, faulty arrangement or design, deleterious land use, obsolete layout or any combination of these or other factors.”
Usually CBIDs are designated in urban areas, making the plant area a bit of an outlier.
“(They are) meant to help spur development,” Johnson said, adding there has been an intent to create this district for some time now.
Documents show that each project in this new district ultimately would be assessed and authorized by an Alcoa government industrial development board. That group would have the power to decide on a case-by-case basis what kind of incentives or fiscal partnerships to offer different projects.
And while Johnson confirmed residents will not see their taxes go up, he said West Plant developers’ taxes could definitely go down.
“Now that the decision’s been made that from here on out the slab’s got to go,” Johnson said, “there’s an additional cost in there for the developers. That’s where you may want to give them a little bit of a break on their initial taxes to help pay for that.”
Developers and brokers pleased
Executive Vice President and founding member of RESIGHT Mikkel “Mikk” Anderson welcomes the move.
“We’re supportive of it,” he said in a phone interview. “I think it will generate interest and enthusiasm.”
Anderson’s RESIGHT is managing the restoration of the site and has been invested in the Sprinbrook Farm project long before it was called that. His group, Airport Development Partners Inc., bought the 360-acre property more than a decade ago.
RESIGHT and the city’s efforts to develop the West Plant have seen their fair share of ups and downs over the years: colliding with the Great Recession, numerous environmental investigations through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and road access issues.
But the turn of the decade also has brought a small turn of fortune for the project.
The first project on the site, a Fairfield Inn, started construction in November 2019, while Alcoa planners announced in a Wednesday workshop two more developments — a mixed-use building and a national brand restaurant — have submitted design requests for the area, both set for approval today.
“The slab itself presents an unknown,” Anderson said. He continues to work closely with the city on the project and explained choosing to adopt the CBID makes it easier to have conversations with developers who find out they’ll have to deal with a subterranean layer of concrete during early construction phases.
“It came about as a result of inquiries that we’ve had over time from people who were interested in that area,” he said.
Regardless, Anderson, Johnson and Maribel Koella, principal broker of NAI Koella | RM Moore — the firm responsible for selling the land — each expressed enthusiasm at the new CBID’s ability to make the land more attractive, despite the work it will take to remove the slab.
Each developer individually will be responsible for removing concrete, Johnson said, and the slab will come out one parcel of land at a time.
Koella explained in a phone interview that, though this is an unusual situation, it’s not an impossible one. “It’s not easy,” she said. “It is something that developers will have to overcome.”
What lies beneath ...
“I want people to understand that all of this is being done completely transparent to TDEC,” Anderson said. “It’s not like this is sneaking up on anybody.”
The CBID is not necessarily related to environmental issues, but what developers may encounter once they haul the concrete away may introduce a different set of complications.
There are known areas of environmental contamination on the West Plant site — spots where dumping of problematic materials took place over many years. That’s why the site has undergone numerous environmental investigations and may be subject to more as the project develops, documents obtained by The Daily Times through multiple public records requests suggest.
Notably, a TDEC Division of Remediation geologist at the Knoxville field office, Lee Barron, wrote in January 2018 meeting notes that “there are a lot of PCB contamination beneath the slab.” Johnson, Moore and Anderson were at that meeting.
PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are a group of manmade organic chemicals known to be harmful to the health of humans and animals who come in contact with them, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
When asked if Lee’s 2018 meeting notes on PCBs in sub-slab soil were still relevant, TDEC spokesperson Kim Schofinski replied in an email indicating action will need to be taken if such chemicals are discovered during development.
“ALCOA, Inc. utilized electrical equipment that contained fluid with PCBs. Leaks/spills from this equipment occurred within the main plant area of the site,” Schofinski wrote. “The volume and location of spilled PCB-containing oils to the soil and groundwater within the main plant area has not been characterized in any detail at this time.
“If the concrete slabs are removed,” she continued, “any found contamination will need to be addressed according to sample data collected from the soil as well as what the proposed end-use of any particular redevelopment will be.”
Schofinski added that, as of Wednesday, no proposal stating an “intention to remove the slabs at the site” had been submitted to TDEC.
Second reading and a public hearing to establish the CBID will be on Feb. 28 just before the city manager’s briefing at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.