Maryville's Parkway Drive-In is one of 10 sites that will host Christian music artists Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman and Mac Powell as part of the Drive-In Theater Tour Concert Series.
The live concert is scheduled for July 28. It will begin at 6 p.m.
The three singers have combined for 113 No. 1 hits, 35 million albums sold, 12 Grammy awards and 128 Dove Awards.
The event will comply with all local guidelines related to COVID-19.
Tickets for the tour will be sold by the carload and will allow up to six people per car. They are on sale at www.awakeningevents.com and www.driveintheatertour.com.
