Most people think of Christmas as a day when they won’t be needed at work. After all, even Santa takes time off after making his rounds the night before.
Yet for certain individuals, Dec. 25 is often just another day on the job. They report to work because they’re the people that ensure the safety and security of those they’re sworn to protect. If they didn’t show up, those lucky enough to celebrate at home could fall prey to crime, accidents, disaster or other misfortunes.
In a sense, those that sacrifice the chance to celebrate the holiday with family and friends become guardian angels of sorts, and even when they’re not seen, it’s obvious that they’re still on the job for the good of the community
Not surprisingly then, Maryville’s public safety department is staffed around the clock, and if a shift happens to fall on Christmas, then he or she will inevitably be on duty regardless.
Those interviewed by The Daily Times said they not only accept that responsibility, but also view it as part of their professionalism. Rather than complain, they treat it with both pride and passion.“It’s a calling,” Sgt. Dwight “D.J.” Porter of the Maryville Police Department said when asked what motivates him when he finds himself scheduled to work the holiday. “It’s something that I love to do. I’ve always had a desire to serve. Just like doctors or teachers are called to do what they do, I feel that I was called for this service.”
Firefighter/Engineer John Craw echoed similar sentiments. He said he also had a calling. “I love what I do,” he said. “I never feel like I’m going to ‘work.’ So while I know I’m going to be scheduled on Christmas, to me, it’s just another day. Besides, I consider the people that I work with to be family. I’m blessed to have them. We love and support each other. We consider ourselves a band of brothers. If I can’t be with my immediate family on Christmas, I can be with my firefighter family.”
Sgt. Porter said that he felt the same way about the people he worked with. “On that day in particular, I want my fellow officers to know that they are family. We love and embrace one another. It can be hard to be away from our families, but we consider ourselves family as well.”
Nevertheless, he encourages his officers to try and spend a few minutes at home during breaks in their shifts. He said that he personally plans to celebrate at home on Christmas Eve and then again when he gets home Christmas evening.
Jason Barham, owner of Maryville’s Solid Ground Security, said that while his employees sometimes have to work on Christmas, he arranges for them to work four-hour schedules rather than the usual eight. A veteran of law enforcement, he said that he also knows that working on a holiday is part of the job.
“Someone has to step up,” he said. “And those of us who go into this line of work all tend to step up.”
Other operations will continue unabated on Christmas Day as well. Caitlin Darras, Senior Public Relations Specialist with Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, said that while McGhee Tyson Airport tends to be busiest on Thursday, Dec. 23, Sunday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Dec. 27 rather than Christmas Day itself, many of its employees will be working on Dec. 25 regardless.
“We will have staff from our operations and safety departments here around the clock in order to keep the airport open and operational,” she said.
Captain Kelly Simerly with the Department of Public Safety at the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority shared many of the same thoughts that Sergeant Porter and Firefighter/Engineer Craw expressed when speaking about the people she worked with.“At the airport, we try to make working on Christmas Day special by celebrating with our work family,” she said. “We enjoy a meal together and invite our families to drop by the station to try to spend a little time with us.”
She also said that those that work with her possess a similar sense of dedication and devotion. “People that choose this type of profession do it for the love of helping people, and we understand there are certain sacrifices that go along with it,” she said. “At this point in life, my family does not have any littles, so we pick a day that will work for everyone and pretend that it is Christmas Day. We enjoy spending time with each other regardless of what day we celebrate.”
Of course, there can be certain setbacks depending on one’s responsibilities. While most people cheered the fact that there was a white Christmas last year, some city employees weren’t quite as enthusiastic because they knew they’d be called on to keep the streets cleared.
“We weren’t so happy about it,” Tim Green, Public Works Superintendent with the City of Maryville, said. “We realized we’d be going to work.”
