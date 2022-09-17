The Empty Pantry Fund and Junior Service League of Maryville, two local organizations working together to serve Blount County’s less-fortunate residents at Christmas, will hold registration for food baskets and toys through the annual Christmas Clearinghouse Monday, Sept. 19, through Thursday, Sept. 22. Telephone lines will be open each day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Callers may request a food basket only or both toys and food. To qualify, you must reside in Blount County and be able to provide each family member’s full name; current residential address; two phone numbers; each child’s school (enrollment will be verified); and each child’s age at Christmas. Jessica Tidrick, Toys for Blount County chair along with Kelsey Ford, said callers will also be asked the number of household members who are 65 and over.
Telephone numbers
Reservations are on a first come, first served basis by calling 865-816-7092; 865-816-7269; 865-603-3477; 865-816-7225; or 865-816-7186. If the line is busy, applicants are urged to call again and continue calling until one of the volunteers manning the phone lines can answer.
Spanish-speaking volunteers will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 22, at 865-816-7186 as listed on the Clearinghouse flyer, but Tidrick said, “We also have an additional time from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, and she’s also there from 4 to 6 on Thursday. We’ll have two on Thursday. There is one dedicated line that’s supposed to be for Spanish, but if you call any line during those times, we’ll get you to one of those volunteers.”
Registration will continue until all food baskets and toys are designated.
Second chance
If a family or individual in need is unable to register during the designated times, they will have an opportunity to sign up after Clearinghouse ends by calling 865-816-7092 or visiting www.emptypantryfund.com to register online. For any changes in information — address, phone number or family size — after registration, call 865-268-9497.
The distribution process shortly before Christmas Day will continue to follow procedures instituted in 2020. Food and toys may be picked up at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory at 1721 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, on Dec. 17. Some areas, such as Maryville Housing Authority facilities, as well as shut-ins unable to come to the armory, will have their items delivered by volunteers on Sunday, Dec. 18. More information will be given during Clearinghouse registration.
Volunteer spirit
Tidrick joined Junior Service League of Maryville three years ago.
“I fell in love with doing the toys, and that’s the main reason I joined the organization, to help the people of Blount County,” she said. She has three sons, ages 6, 8 and 11, who also help with Toys for Blount County. “They love it,” she added. “They helped a lot delivering last year, and that was a big hit. My oldest one helps with the sorting and stuff, and the middle one enjoys picking out the toys to give the kids.”
Toys for Blount County, a project of Junior Service League of Maryville, provides toys for eligible families with children ages birth through 14. The Empty Pantry Fund was started in 1952 as a collaboration between The Daily Times and the Blount County Jaycees to provide food for needy Blount County families at Christmas.
To learn more about the toy project or to make a donation, visit the JSL website at www.jslofmaryville.org. The Empty Pantry Fund will kick off its 2022 fundraising campaign Sunday, Nov. 6, although donations are accepted all year. Learn more about EPF or make a donation via PayPal by visiting the website at www.emptypantryfund.com or see the Facebook page.
