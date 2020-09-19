The annual Christmas Clearinghouse begins Monday, Sept. 21, and will continue through Thursday, Sept. 24, or until all food baskets and toys are designated. The clearinghouse is for needy Blount County residents to sign up for Empty Pantry Fund food baskets and toys for children ages birth to 14 through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County,
Telephone lines will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Those in need may call 865-243-0249, 865-333-9419, 865-296-1024, 865-312-1974 or 865-315-6416. Spanish-speaking volunteers will be available from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, and from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 24, by calling 865-312-1974 or 865-315-6416.
If the line is busy, applicants are urged to call again and continue calling until one of the volunteers manning the phone lines can answer. Reservations are taken on a first-come, first-served basis.
Meeting the need
The only qualifications for signing up are that the family or individuals reside in Blount County and are in need. Applicants may sign up for food only or for food and toys and will be asked to provide full names of each family member in the home, current street address, two telephone numbers, school each child attends and age of each child at Christmas this year.
Patty Ramsey, Toys for Blount County vice chair, said the registration process will be the same as in past years, but the distribution process shortly before Christmas Day has changed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those who can do so will be asked to pick up the toys and food on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory at 1721 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
“This will be on a staggered schedule according to their last name,” Ramsey said. “We will give them the time when they register.” Masks will be required for all volunteers, and masks will be mandatory for all recipients picking up at the armory. Proof of identification will be required for pickup.
Ramsey added those unable to come to the armory still have the option of having their food baskets and toys delivered to their homes as in the past. Volunteers will deliver to shut-ins on Sunday, Dec. 20, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, will not enter the recipient’s home. More information will be given during clearinghouse registration.
Donations critical
Ramsey noted that fundraisers planned earlier this year for both Toys for Blount County and the Empty Pantry Fund were canceled due to concerns over COVID-19, and stressed that donations from individuals, groups and businesses are more critical this year than ever.
“There is so much we can do in the community,” she said. “I think every kid should have a great Christmas and feel special, and I want to be a part of that.
“Right now, there is such a great need for food and toys,” she added. “If you have the ability to give, please do. The need is so much greater now than it has been before. Please help us out.”
Toys for Blount County has been Junior Service League of Maryville’s major project since taking over a Christmas toy drive in 1972. Program co-chairs for 2020 are Amy Martinez and Miranda Brakebill. To learn more about the toy project or to make a donation, visit the JSL website at www.jslofmaryville.org.
Empty Pantry Fund, founded in 1952 as a collaboration of The Daily Times and the Blount County Jaycees, provides food baskets for residents in need at Christmas. The 2020 EPF fundraising campaign will kick off on Sunday, Nov. 1, although donations are accepted at any time.
The Empty Pantry Fund board of directors is now considering the best course of action for packing food baskets and delivery options in keeping with CDC guidelines for the safety of both volunteers and recipients. More information will be released as it becomes available.
To learn more about the Empty Pantry Fund or to make a donation via PayPal, visit the website, www.emptypantryfund.com.
