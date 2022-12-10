Christmas is almost here, and that signals the time when a small army of Santa’s helpers will gather at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory in Maryville to pack, distribute and deliver baskets of food to Blount County residents who registered for assistance in September’s Christmas Clearinghouse. In addition to food baskets, toys provided through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County will also be distributed or delivered.
Volunteers were asked to visit the website, www.emptypantryfund.com, and sign up for a shift for packing day on Thursday, Dec. 15, distribution day on Saturday, Dec. 17, and delivery day on Sunday, Dec. 18. Empty Pantry Fund President Lon Fox said, “There’s still time to sign up. We could use more volunteers.”
On packing day, volunteers will work in two shifts, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Fox said registering on the website for packing day is not required. “They can show up and not fill out the information, and that’s fine. It just helps us to plan a little better.”
Distribution and delivery
Fox said distribution day will include three shifts: 9-11 a.m., 1-3 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. as well as late pickup from 5-6 p.m. Volunteers must register for shifts on the website to assure there will be enough manpower to make the process run as smoothly as possible.
As with the past two years, families who registered for both food and toys and are able to pick up their packages are asked to come at the times assigned according to the first letter of their last name. A-H is scheduled for the first shift, I-Q during the second shift, and R-Z for the third shift. Those unable to come during the scheduled times may come for the late pickup.
“It won’t do them any good to be there at 7 in the morning,” Fox said. “They don’t need to come until it’s their shift. Only the people who signed up to get the baskets and toys will be able to get them, and they will need to show identification so we can verify who they are.”
Volunteers must also sign up to deliver on Sunday. Fox said about 400 food baskets will be delivered to people who were designated as such during the clearinghouse registration.
Donations
The Blount County Jaycees Christmas Parade was held Dec. 3, and as in years past, representatives of the Jaycees and Alcoa Middle School Jayteens (Junior Jaycees) carried sheets along the parade route to collect donations for the Empty Pantry Fund. This year, spectators tossed in coins and paper money totaling $735.
• Taz, $1,000
• EPF Sheet Collections at Jaycees Christmas Parade, $735
• In memory of Bobby R. Everett from siblings Lora, Vicki and Stacy, $75
• In memory of Bradley Mainor from parents Tony and Vicki Mainor, $100
• In memory of Martin, $50
• Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, $300
• Carl and Donna Barker, $200
• In memory of Sonny Murrin by family, $200
• Wallace and Margaret Ogle, $100
• In memory of my parents, Jim and Judy Sailors, by Susan Phillips, $100
• In memory of deceased husband and family members, $100
• In memory of Ruby Angel, Harold Howarter and Dave Stone, $300
• Carl and Jean McDonald, $300
• In memory of Chester and Reba Woods, $200
• Timothy and Sandra Carpenter, $100
• In memory of Bill Wallace, $50
• Ernest and Joyce Frey, $300
• Darlene Carroll, $100
• John Pittenger, $100
• James and Peggy Pemberton, $100
• In memory of Allison and Jane Lund by Terry and Martha Lund, $100
• Richard and Sandra Davis, $50
• John and Bunny Adams, $100
• In memory of my parents by Paul and Nancy Greutman, $25
• James and Susan Curtiss, $200
• Michael and Donna Smith, $100
• Kenneth and Lynn Hawkins, $100
• Anonymous, $100
• David and Lois Myers, $50
• Mary Ballew, $100
• Pamela and Steven Bennett, $50
• Wayne and Sara Clatterbuck, $200
• In memory of my parents, Sue and J.F. Thompson, $200
• Terri McLean, $500
• In memory of George (Mike) Blackburn and Jason Blackburn by Patricia Blackburn, $500
• Eddie and Sandy McCollum, $25
• In memory of Dr. Tom Holder and Erin Holder Williams by Lynn Holder, $250
