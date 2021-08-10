Maryville's West Church Avenue municipal parking garage's two interior levels will close Aug. 13-14, according to a city news release.
Contractors for the city of Maryville will pressure wash the municipal garage, requiring a closure starting Thursday evening.
Cars must be removed from the garage before the work begins. The top level of the parking garage will remain open.
Alternative parking areas include the other municipal garage, entrance on West Harper Avenue and the open public lot across the street, the Sam Houston lot near Broadway Towers, the parking lot near the Blount County Courthouse and the Founders Square Parking lot near CBBC Bank.
