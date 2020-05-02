While the Tennessee governor signed an executive order Tuesday allowing churches to resume in-person services, a few Blount County congregations are keeping services online — at least for a little while longer.
Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 30 on April 28, and it states that gatherings of more than 10 are prohibited, but places of worship are exempt from the restriction. However, the order recommends that churches still keep services online.
The Rev. Laura Bogle from Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship said that while she could resume normal Sunday gatherings, she believes it’s too soon.
“While we will joyfully celebrate when we are able to all gather together again, we are not willing to put the health of vulnerable people in our community in jeopardy,” Bogle emailed. “We believe that continuing to practice physically distancing while staying connected in other ways is the most loving thing we can do right now — for our elders, those with underlying conditions and our health care and other essential workers.”
Foothills Church has been holding online services since March 15, and Bogle noted it’s gone well.
“We have seen great attendance at our online worship service and engagement in our small groups,” she said. “Many people are appreciating how technology is keeping them connected.”
While the church has no current plans to host full services, it may take intermediate steps such as hosting small-group gatherings before any full Sunday services resume.
Maryville RIO Revolution also is planning on keeping its services relegated to online, Pastor Pacer Hepperly said, and the church has no date set for resuming in-person worship.
Hepperly echoed similar concerns about risking the health of community members by opening too early.
The Maryville church already was preparing to stream services by setting up audio and video equipment before the coronavirus pandemic.
“We put an emphasis on online streaming in the last year, so when this happened, we were really prepared,” Hepperly said.
When the church moved to online-only services, more people attended church via the livestream than during in-person Sunday services.
Hepperly noted the temporary shutdown has provided him an opportunity to speak with other local pastors, and they are working together on reopening strategies.
When RIO’s in-person services do resume, the church will be constantly cleaned, including disinfecting all chairs and sanitizing bathrooms every 15 minutes.
Hepperly noted there are many executive orders and constantly changing guidelines being issued from Gov. Bill Lee’s office. After The Daily Times spoke with Hepperly on Friday afternoon, Lee’s office released reopening guidelines for places of worship.
While RIO Revolution and Foothills Unitarian Universalist don’t have set reopening dates yet, Catholic churches in the Diocese of Knoxville, which covers 51 parishes in East Tennessee, plan on resuming in-person worship services on Pentecost weekend May 30-31.
“I understand how much our parishioners want to return to their churches, see their priests and once again have a personal connection with the sacraments,” Diocese of Knoxville Bishop Richard F. Stika said.
However, the bishop noted precautionary steps must be taken to ensure the safety of church elders and parishioners.
“I feel it is necessary to carefully review the state, county and municipal guidelines that have been issued, some as recently as this week,” Stika said in a statement. “It is my hope that by the Solemnity of Pentecost, which we celebrate as the day the Holy Spirit came to the apostles, and the day our church began, we can, in some fashion, return to public Masses in our diocese.”
Stika is working with diocesan clergy and health care experts to implement safety guidelines and mandates issued by public health authorities.
“We will need to be in compliance with these guidelines,” Stika said. “We will use the next few weeks to make sure we’re doing things properly, and I know that all of our priests join me in looking forward to celebrating the Mass with our parish families once again.”
