Maryville joined a list of other Tennessee cities and municipalities on Tuesday when the city’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to send the state capital. The resolution is a request for Maryville, and all other cities and municipalities across the state, to receive a greater share of sales tax revenue, equal to the percentage that was established in 1947.
Information from the Tennessee Municipal League, a volunteer organization that promotes legislation to help cities, was reflected in Maryville’s resolution and states that 92% of Tennessee’s total sales tax collections are made within city or municipal boundaries.
In 1947, the state recognized that cities are the primary generators of the state’s economic prosperity and began returning 4.6% of their yearly sales tax collections to cities.
According to TML, the state was in a sticky budgetary situation in 2002 and made changes to sales tax. Tennessee taxpayers started dishing out more money in taxes, but only the state general fund saw an increase from the additional revenue.
“When they raised (taxes), the state kept the whole of that increase above the historical amount,” Maryville City Manager Greg McClain said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “Because the state is doing so well now, we, being the cities across the whole state, are passing these resolutions to send to Nashville that say it’s time to make that split.”
The state-issued changes were twofold.
The first was a state sales tax increase from 6% to 7% in 2002. The extra revenue generated by the 1% increase was designated in entirety to the state. Cities have not been receiving the historically established 4.6% share of the state’s 7% sales tax.
Essentially, if an individual buys an item for $100, the state receives $7 in taxes and returns a percentage to cities as if the state had received $6 in taxes and keeps the extra $1.
Maryville’s resolution is asking the state to return a percentage to cities divided from the full, hypothetical $7.
Statistics from TML indicate that since 2002, cities and municipalities have lost out on $835 million from this change alone.
Secondly, the state doubled the price point limit that triggers a combined local and state sales tax of 9.75%. Prior to the decision in 2002, an individual would pay local and state taxes on a single item priced at $1,600 or below. After the change, that amount was increased to $3,200.
The state additionally altered distribution of these collections.
While Tennessee collects a tax of 7% and cities 2.75% on a single item up to $1,600, items priced between $1,600 and $3,200 are still taxed at 9.75%, but the state keeps it all, as explained by Maryville Assistant City Manager Roger Campbell.
TML further stated that this change has diverted another $72 million in tax revenue from being sent and split between local school systems and governments.
Total, that’s about $900 million in two decades that could have been assisting local budgets.
Campbell said that if the resolutions encourage a bill to pass at the state level, changes would be seen at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
Maryville would receive an additional estimated $502,777.18, according to TML statistics.
Alcoa public information officer Emily Assenmacher said the city has an item on the agenda for its March Board of Commissioners meeting relating to the resolution; Alcoa would receive an additional $172,986.74 from tax revenues.
Townsend City Manager Danny Williamson said Townsend hopes to have a resolution ready for the city’s next Board of Commissioners meeting in March; Townsend would receive an additional $8,666.67.
Louisville would receive $69,081.24, Friendsville $14,118.79, Greenback $17,364.86 and Rockford $12,952.73.
