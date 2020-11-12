Christmas Parade season is less than a month away and Blount’s cities are gearing up for spirited celebrations at the end of a year during which COVID-19 canceled a multitude of events.
Set for the first two weeks of December, the 2020 holiday parades are currently all open for registration online or by phone.
Organizers are also issuing general safety guidelines to help lower risks of spreading the virus at events, many encouraging attendees and participants to wear masks.
Here are times, dates, locations and details for each local city and town Christmas parade.
Friendsville Christmas Parade and market: Friendsville’s parade is set starting at 4 p.m. for Saturday, Dec. 5. The route extends down South Farnum Street through the city, ending at Friendsville Elementary School. Those interested in participating can sign up at the city’s website. “Our Christmas parade will have you cheering!” the announcement stated. “In the evening you will fill your eyes with dazzling lights, your imagination with wonder, your stomach with delicious holiday food and your spirit with the joy of the season.”
Greenback ‘Winter Wonderland’ Christmas Parade: Greenback’s parade is set starting at 11 a.m. for Saturday, Dec. 5. The route begins at the old school on Chilhowee Avenue. There will also be a Christmas market open from 10 a.m.-2 a.m. at the Greenback Depot and a drive-thru “Festival of Lights,” open from Dec. 4-Dec. 6.
Jaycee’s ‘Toyland’ Christmas Parade: The annual Jaycee’s parade is set at 11 a.m. for Saturday, Dec. 12, with lineup starting at 9 a.m.
with a new downtown Maryville route.
According to organizers, parade entries will enter the staging area from the intersections of East Church Street and East Harper or South Washington Street and Sevierville Road, depending on the final lineup. The route will begin on West Broadway Avenue via Norwood Street and continue through downtown via West Broadway Avenue, ending at New Providence Presbyterian Church.
“Spectators will be encouraged to wear masks and socially distance themselves from those outside of their households,” organizers stated. “All participants in the parade will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing outside their organization where necessary. Parade staging will attempt to socially-distance entries where feasible.”
More registration and pricing information is available at blountcountychrist masparade.ecwid.com or by calling Kennan Sudderth, 865-973-4920.
Louisville ‘Traditions Past and Present’ Christmas Parade: Louisville’s Christmas parade is set at 2 p.m. for Sunday, Dec. 13. The Route begins at Louisville Christian Church on Topside Road and ends at Louisville Town Hall. In the past, the parade was always held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but city leaders emphasized the date was moved back. “We look forward to celebrating this event with the community as we have had to cancel events this year due to COVID. We have missed you!” the city’s website stated.
Rockford Christmas Parade: Rockford’s Christmas parade is set starting at 2:30 p.m. for Saturday, Dec. 12. The march will begin at Littlebrook Industrial Park and lineup will begin at 1:30 p.m. Those interested in participating can call town offices at 865-977-7138.
Townsend ‘Christmas Past’ Christmas Parade: Townsend’s Christmas parade is set starting at 2:30 p.m. for Sunday, Dec. 6. The route will start near the Townsend IGA and end at Nawger Nob. This year’s parade will remember the life of former Mayor Ron Palewski who died in September. His family will be the 2020 parade marshals. Those interested in participating can fill out the form linked on the city’s Facebook page or available at its 123 Tiger Drive offices. City leaders say masks are encouraged by not required.
