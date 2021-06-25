Blount’s biggest cities are making sure citizens remember the rules for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday when fireworks are permitted for a limited time.
Alcoa and Maryville officials this week put out press releases reminding people of pyrotechnic rules in place during the Independence Day season. There are restrictions governing both when residents can set off fireworks and when businesses can sell them.
In both Maryville and Alcoa, setting off fireworks is legal only on July 3 and July 4 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Permits to sell fireworks in Maryville are only available from June 20 to July 5.
In Alcoa, sale permits are only available from June 21 to July 5.
Both cities also noted specifics on how fireworks can be used.
“As a reminder, fireworks — igniting, firing, exploding, discharging — must be used entirely on private property,” Maryville’s release stated. “The use of fireworks on all public streets, roadways, public alleys, sidewalks, parks, public parking lots and public property within the city of Maryville is prohibited.”
Alcoa leaders cited code that makes it illegal to set fireworks off from or inside a vehicle, church, hospital, funeral home, public or private school, or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored or sold.
Since fireworks were legalized in 2018, fireworks have been somewhat controversial, with leaders fielding a barrage of complaints about the loud tradition that disturbs pets and those with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Maryville acknowledged this in its release.
“While many residents are looking forward to using fireworks to celebrate the July 4 holiday, many other residents are uneasy about their return, including those suffering from PTSD and those who are concerned with the impact of the noise on their pets and wildlife,” the release said. “Following the city’s ordinances will help keep the negative impacts on neighbors to a minimum while giving the community an opportunity to enjoy celebrating together.”
Leaders in years past, including law enforcement officials, have encouraged residents to respect their neighbors as they celebrate.
Inside the county limits, laws are somewhat different and revolve around noise: “No person shall create or cause any noise of such character, intensity, or duration as to be detrimental to the life or health of any individual or in disturbance of the public peace and welfare, particularly between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.,” Blount County code reads.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials refer to this law when tackling firework issues during both the Fourth of July and New Year’s Day holidays.
Firework legality has changed drastically over the years since it became legal in the cities, and leaders each year say they are open to adapting the system.
During 2019’s Fourth of July, fireworks were permitted for nearly three weeks surrounding each holiday. After complaints that year, laws changed, limiting permitted times to only two days during each holiday.
The city of Maryville advised anyone planning to use fireworks to visit the National Safety Council’s website, nsc.org, for tips on safe handling and best practices.
Releases from both cities are available with the online version of this article at thedailytimes.com.
