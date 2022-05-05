Cities reminded their employees the importance of public service this week. And it’s all about the community. During Public Service Recognition Week, the city of Alcoa made efforts to tell its employees, “thank you.”
Behind every public service is an employee who chose the job.
Derek Bryant, who’s worked for Alcoa 8 years, makes sure water customers receive and pay for the correct meter measure.
Amanda Hatcher, 9 years, helps utility customers set up new services. “I want to make the process easy and one less thing residents have to worry about,” Hatcher said.
Greg Best, 25 years of service, helps keep the electricity stable for a growing city.
Public Information Officer Emily Assenmacher said the week started with lining the walls of city buildings with reasons employees said they serve the community and coloring pages with words of appreciation from Alcoa Elementary School students.
Several city employees said they chose the job for stability to provide for their families or because it was a professional opportunity they couldn’t gain elsewhere.
Tyler McGlothin, 6 years of service in the streets department, said he chose the job to “service a community that played an important role for (him) growing up.”
On Tuesday, Assenmacher said the city handed out free t-shirts. The scent of a BBQ luncheon wafted through the Alcoa Service Center on Thursday, and cupcakes will be a late dessert to Thursday’s luncheon on Friday.
During the week, the city gave away more free apparel, and by the end of the week, one person will receive extra vacation time.
Although the city of Maryville didn’t organize events this week, Administrative Services Director Jane Groff said the city recognizes employees throughout the year for meeting milestones, exceeding performance standards and other various efforts.
Mayor Andy White said city employees are the connection between local government and the community.
“We are proud of the work they do and always want our employees to know how important the work they do is to our community,” White said. “They’re in our tagline — ‘People are the Key’ — and we are blessed to have the caring, committed people working for the city who make it all happen.”
