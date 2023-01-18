The city of Townsend has been discussing and taking action to refine locations for different types of businesses. Called business zones or districts, the city has two now and is trying to implement a third.
On Tuesday, Townsend Board of Commissioners held off on the final vote for implementing three business districts. As stated in the zone amendment, the intent is to avoid “the disproportionate amount of commercial uses within the (B-1) general business district” and provide a variety spanned over three districts.
If the three districts are approved in the future — identified as B1, B2 and B3 — the first district is labeled for tourism businesses that promote the “Peaceful Side of the Smokies” theme, such as hotels and restaurants; the second is neighborhood friendly businesses or offices; and the third is for more intensive businesses, like car sales.
“Everybody that I talk to says, ‘We don’t want Townsend to turn into Pigeon Forge,’ City Manager Danny Williamson said. “So this is a minuscule effort to move us in that direction.”
Two members of the crowd who have been involved in local politics for several decades, along with other Townsend residents, gave input the city wants to review before making final changes to zoning. In an interview Wednesday, Mayor Donald Prater said the board was glad to have received comments so the city can adapt.
Townsend resident Don Headrick said he led the group of local officials who created the business zones as they are written now, B-1 and B-2. Headrick said the ways in which people can use their property now is written in “black and white” and doesn’t require going to a board.
“You got to be careful how far you go with these rules,” Headrick said, later adding, “I just don’t see why that you want to put too much power in appointed boards to tell somebody what they can do with their property. A town this size, you can get too political.”
The second district isn’t currently utilized, and the first applies to tourism businesses along E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. If the redefined districts are approved, it may require land owners or future land owners to request a change in zoning from the city.
Pat Jenkins, a former Townsend mayor, said requiring zoning changes can devalue property and make commercial land sales challenging.
Adding the third business district relocates some uses now allowed in B-1 to the B-3 district, which is the intent from the city: to organize where certain businesses can be located. It wouldn’t apply to businesses already in operation.
Jenkins gave the example of the vacant Smokin’ Joe’s restaurant off East Lamar Alexander to illustrate how the new and reorganized zones could affect business owners. Once someone purchases the former Smokin’ Joe’s building and brings business plans to the city, it may need to be rezoned.
If the new business will be another restaurant or a use that fits into the newly defined B-1 district, it will not need rezoning. But if the proposed business doesn’t fit into B-1 regulations, the property will need to seek a multi-month rezoning process.
Townsend resident Sheila Messer first presented plans for an auto sales lot off E. Lamar Alexander to the city early last summer. Right of way restraints from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and now the potential for a required zoning change have postponed her efforts.
“I’m kind of between a rock and a hard place right now,” Messer said. “You’re changing things, and I’ve been going through something for nine months.”
The board also voted Tuesday on adding members to the Board of Zoning Appeals. Now a three member appointed board, the city is adding two voting members and an advisor from the Townsend Planning Commission.
“The planning commissioner that’s serving on the BZA should be better versed in the zoning regulations and the reason as to why the person may have been turned down by something from the codes officer,” city manager Williamson said.
Originally, one of the two new voting members of the BZA was to be an appointee from the planning commission for continuity between all the municipal boards and to provide more voting power to the BZA. Three in attendance is the minimum to vote on requests.
“I’m not going to say this is plagiarized, but I will say that it very, very closely mirrors several other cities across the state of Tennessee,” Williamson said.
However, citizens were concerned that a planning commissioner would vote twice on the same request: once on the planning commission and second on the BZA.
A hypothetical scenario given by concerned citizens was that the planning commission would vote down a request, the request is then appealed to the BZA and the same planning commissioner would have the power to vote down the appeal.
Williamson said in the last eight years, most requests to the BZA were sprung from a building codes officer denying a permit or application.
Meeting a hardship, Williamson added, is the most common way a denial is overturned by the BZA.
