Maryville City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 7, approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Smith & Wesson to have an outdoor firing range, after one local resident objected.
Permitting the gun manufacturer to have a firing range was part of the negotiation to bring the business to town, Maryville City Attorney Melanie Davis explained.
“They wanted to be able to have the firing range on site,” she said. “It’s not going to be open to the public, but they needed it for their operations. They want to be able to test firearms ... and they wanted their employees, agents, guests et cetera to be able to participate in certain firearms training, evaluation and testing.”
Davis said the city did try to narrow the scope of the ordinance. “What they asked for was much more broad,” she said. Currently Maryville allows only indoor firing ranges, but the proposed amendment to the city code would allow a firearms manufacturer to have an outdoor range and discharge firearms in the course of its business on its property.
“There’s not a much better place, I think, to have a firing range than where this would be located,” Davis said, citing its location in Partnership Park North and proximity to McGhee Tyson Airport.
Susan Rushing of Scarlett Oaks Drive, in a subdivision near the property, disagreed. “The closest thing we have to industry out there is we have a Dollar General store and a service station,” she said, with lots of horse farms.
Rushing told the council that noise from the firing range would affect students at Middlesettlements Elementary School as well as the neighboring farm animals and veterans in the area, including her husband. She noted in the past the city council has limited fireworks because of concern for animals and veterans.
Rushing also said the airport is subject to a sound limit of 65 decibels, but gunshots from some Smith & Wesson firearms exceed 160 decibles.
Explaining that the manufacturer is required to test every gun and Smith & Wesson made 2.1 million firearms in 2018, Rushing said, “We’re going to be living in a war zone out there.”
Davis and City Manger Greg McClain said they believe that type of testing will be indoors. However Rushing said as the ordinance is currently written, “They can go outside and shoot as many bullets as they want any time they want.”
With the company’s profits, she said, “They can well afford an indoor range. They just want to come here and take advantage.”
McClain said while the city does not have final drawings, they expect the firing range to be on a lower part of the lot, on the side by the airport. He said he also expects it to be like a firing range that already exists on the Air National Guard base, and to his knowledge there had not been complaints about that facility.
Rushing asked the council to not “rubber stamp” the ordinance but do some more investigation. The council voted 5-0 in favor of the first reading of the ordinance.
The council also passed two other ordinances on second reading related to the gun manufacturer’s plans to build its new headquarters and manufacturing facility on about 268 acres off Proffitt Springs Road, designating the property as industrial on the city’s future land use map and giving it an industrial zoning designation.
The property previously was in Alcoa’s city limits but is being moved into Maryville for a couple of reasons, including an easier sewer connection.
