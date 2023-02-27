Tennessee cities are renewing a call for legislators to revamp how the state shares sales tax revenue with local governments. They want to reverse changes from two decades ago that the Tennessee Municipal League says has sent an extra $2 billion to the state’s general fund.
This month Maryville City Council signed off for the second year in a row on sending a resolution to the state supporting the initiative, which also would impact Alcoa, Townsend, Louisville, Friendsville, Greenback and Rockford.
According to TML’s estimates, the changes it seeks would have resulted in about $588,000 more for Maryville in sales tax revenue from fiscal 2021-22, and Alcoa would have received more than $202,000. Rockford would have received more than $15,000.
Last year the proposed legislation didn’t make it to a vote in the General Assembly. This year it has been reintroduced with slight technical changes to its structure but no changes to its intent, according to Maryville Assistant City Manager Roger Campbell. The proposals are in House Bill 1187 and Senate Bill 462.
Fiscal distress in 2002 prompted the state to up taxes without sharing a percentage of the increase with cities.
The state raised its sales tax from 6% to 7% and doubled the single item amount subject to the local option sales tax rate, without returning the additional revenue to local governments.
From 1947 to 2002 cities in Tennessee received 4.6% of total state sales tax collections, a recognition for cities’ positive impact on the economy. But after the increase in 2002 the state continued to send local governments 4.6% of only the 6% rate.
Secondly, the state doubled the amount of a single item price subject to the local option sales tax, from $1,600 to $3,200, but continued sending local governments their share only on the first $1,600. The state has been keeping 9.75% tax on the amount between $1,600 and $3,200.
In a council work session, Maryville City Manager Greg McClain said cities are pushing to receive more sales tax revenue now because Tennessee has generated billions of dollars over projections.
McClain added the state budget is very reliant on sales tax, having the second highest combined local and state tax behind Puerto Rico.
He said he met with the chairman of the committee handling the bill, who said one of the two requests could pass, but the chairman wasn’t optimistic.
The Tennessee Municipal League has posted a series of videos explaining the sales tax issues on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.