During 2022 Maryville and Alcoa saw significant advances in areas the two cities have prioritized in recent years.
The Daily Times met with Maryville City Manager Greg McClain and Alcoa Development Services Director Megan Brooks to review each city’s key takeaways from the past year.
Maryville
McClain emphasized the importance of maintaining Maryville City Schools. Along with supporting its budget needs, like the recently announced plans to expand Maryville High School, the city will continue to decline requests to annex county residences.
Households near city limits can request to be included inside city limits and gain access to the public schools, but the city stopped allowing this in 2021. McClain said growth increases within city limits have placed enough pressure on school attendance numbers, and annexing residences could overcrowd the schools.
Families outside city limits may apply to attend a Maryville school and pay tuition, but the number of those spots are limited and can change from year to year.
While limiting annexation, the city of Maryville has supported investment downtown.
Business investors have been interested in downtown Maryville for about a decade, but McClain said the last five years have been “on steroids.” While the public isn’t privy to most discussions between investors, developers and real estate agents, the Maryville City Council and Planning Commission publicly processed several projects in 2022.
Tuesday night, Jan. 3, council finalized a formal approval for a new 44-unit condo building on the former Daily Times property on East Harper Avenue by changing height regulations to permit taller buildings downtown.
Condo plans submitted by Massey Properties LLC, Randy Massey is invested in multiple projects downtown, alone and in partnerships with Joe Zappa and David Shanks. McClain listed several more investors and developers who have stakes downtown, complimenting their devotion to projects that will add vibrancy downtown.
Creating downtown residences is a main focus of council. Council members also signed off on plans from developer James Tomiczek for a small condo/office/restaurant building in front of Broadway Towers.
McClain said two hotels are also in sight to build downtown. With the change in height regulation, design plans could be brought to the public soon. One is potentially building between Broadway Towers and McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and the other near South Washington Street in an area around the Blount Partnership and former Fort Craig Elementary School buildings.
Additional downtown investments include the former J&K Grocery Store, Exitech Corp. building, River of Life building and The Armory, among others renovating historical homes or buildings.
The opportunity to invest in downtown Maryville today is tied into the city of Alcoa’s history. In its beginning, McClain said, downtown Maryville was the center for all business. Old photos show vibrant, busy streets.
When the ALCOA Inc. plant created a company town nearby, business started spreading wider in Blount County. With the creation of Midland Plaza, businesses moved out of downtown Maryville and into the plaza.
Now the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant site is transforming to serve Alcoa in a different way. The former workforce core of the city is in final stages of a multi-decade plan to develop into a downtown.
Facilitating that transformation, Alcoa Planning Commission had one of its busiest years, according to a data snapshot prepared by city staff. Development Services Director Brooks said she can see the city taking shape, forming an identity and branching out to offer a variety to the community.
Not only is the city’s future core — Springbrook Farm — developing into a commercial node with a grocery store, hotels, apartments, restaurants, a distillery and other retail stores, a medical-services center is developing, as is Topside Road.
Brooks said the two apartment complexes on Topside Road went vertical in 2022, but plans passed through municipal checklists in years prior. She said the city expects more commercial development to follow along the Topside corridor with the apartment complexes.
For her department, what is under the ground and paved to its top is vital to how development takes shape in the city — roadways, greenway paths and utility infrastructure.
