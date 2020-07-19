Though the intention has been there since owners first started working in Alcoa, Blackhorse Brewery may finally be starting construction on its restaurant at the corner of West Bessemer Street and North Hall Road.
City Manager Mark Johnson said in a July 14 briefing the brewery is on the cusp of adding the restaurant portion to its Alcoa operation.
Necessary expansion
The brewery opened in January 2019 in the former ALCOA Inc. garage building — later a city operations building — on land zoned for commercial use. Since just brewing operations on the site are considered an “ancillary” use of the zoning, according to city planning documents, the clock is ticking for owners to build the restaurant.
“(Owner) Jeff Robinson contacted me last week and said he’s ready to go,” Johnson said July 14. “It’s good to go. He’s got his lending and all that stuff squared away.”
According to plans submitted to the city, development will add 2,946 square feet to the existing brewery building and, outside, a 13,000-square-foot beer garden.
The Daily Times reached out to Robinson at the brewery’s Alcoa and Knoxville phone numbers, but he did not return calls.
However, the company did post an update on Facebook noting plans were “80% complete.”
The update stated the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the development process down “even more than it already was.” It went on to note there is no construction start date set in stone.
Planners have said Blackhorse is currently operating its brewery under a temporary certificate of occupancy because of the property’s zoning: Until the restaurant is finished the company will not have “full occupancy.”
Robinson said during a February meeting he had hoped to start in March or April.
There are two other Blackhorse locations, in Knoxville and Clarksville. Both have restaurants.
Owner wants condos
But the restaurant won’t be the only thing developing at the site. There are also plans to build “upscale” condominiums on the property, officials said.
The city of Alcoa decided to deed another portion of Davies Street property to the brewery after Johnson’s briefing.
Johnson said he told Robinson that if he could get the ALCOA Inc. land up against the railroad near the brewery, the city would consider deeding parcel right beside it, labeled as part of Davies Street.
Robinson was able to get the ALCOA Inc. land so now the city will give the 0.73-acre Davies parcel to the brewery this month after abandoning the road itself in April.
“The reason to donate is the city tracks unbuildable as tax exempt, so we’re not getting anything out of it,” Johnson said, adding if the city owned the parcel, it also would have to maintain it indefinitely.
Where the property was originally only 3.3 acres, it’s set to be more than 5 in total after the 2020 land acquisitions.
Johnson said developers would have to do about $175,000 worth of utility relocation in the area, so some money eventually would come back to the city.
Robinson has expressed interest in building the condominiums since early 2020 meetings.
The Alcoa City Commission voted unanimously July 14 to give the land away. Notes stated the whole project ultimately will be a tax boost to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.