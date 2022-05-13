City of Alcoa employees may see raises of 2-7% starting July 1, under a 2022-23 budget the Board of Commissioners will consider next month.
Alcoa delayed implementing recommendations from a 2019 salary study because of the uncertainty of how the COVID-19 pandemic would hit its budget. Now a salary consultant is updating those figures, with the goal of new pay rates taking effect at the start of the next fiscal year.
Like many employers the city has taken a hit from what Melissa Thompson, Alcoa’s director of human resources and administrative services, calls “The No-So-Great Resignation.”
Within the past two weeks the city had 15 openings, with another 276 employees. From January 2019 to January 2021, the city had turnover in 76 positions, 38 of those in the last year, Thompson told the city’s commissioners during a budget workshop Friday, May 13.
Alcoa’s exit interviews show the reasons mirror national trends, with workers not only looking for better pay but also work/life balance, better benefits, career advancement and career changes. Thompson said some of the workers who left Alcoa started their own companies.
Two years ago the city’s entry level pay was $10.70 cents an hour. Now it is starting sanitation workers at $13.50 an hour, but Thompson noted that not only have many other employers bumped starting pay to $15 an hour, but Verizon just announced it’s going to $18.
The city currently has 27 employees who are eligible to retire within the next year. “This is not going to end for us,” Thompson said of the turnover challenges.
“We have to make sure that our compensation is competitive,” she said.
With the updated compensation study, individual pay increases will vary by position. The final report on the study is expected within the next two weeks.
“The goal is going to be establish and maintain pay rates that are competitive within the regional area,” Thompson told the commissioners. “Are we going to be the highest paying employer? No. That’s not the goal, but we want to make sure that we’re competitive.”
City Manager Mark Johnson explained that the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 defers most capital and personnel requests to focus instead on competitive wages to improve employee retention.
The only new positions are four people in the water department, adding back a crew the city cut more than a decade ago, and a part-time animal control officer.
The overall proposed budget in 1% higher than the current year, nearly $924,000, for a total of $162.1 million including Alcoa City Schools.
Utilities rising
The budget would not increases taxes, but customers will see an increase in water and sewer rates, which are tied to the Consumer Price Index.
The city also plans to request an electric rate increase in October, taking effect the next month, of 1.1%. That would cost customers an extra $2.25 a month, $27 annually.
While Johnson said the city was “stingy” in granting requests for new employees in the coming fiscal year, he expects the city to start seeing a payback from its investments in the following fiscal year, 2023-24.
Dollars on horizon
The city manager said, “2023 is going to be a good year, hopefully, but 2024 is going to be a better year for us in terms of revenue coming in.”
If construction of the Amazon facility off South Singleton Station Road is completed as currently expected by the end of June, the city will see a partial year payment of property taxes. To be included the building needs to be finished by Aug. 31.
In addition, John expects both Amazon and Smith & Wesson’s new headquarters and manufacturing facility being built off Proffitt Springs Road “are going to be great electric customers.”
Alcoa also may see a partial property tax payment in 2023 from the Amazon facility being built in Partnership Park South. The full year amount for Alcoa from that would be more than half a million dollars.
Looking ahead to 2023-24, Johnson also is expecting revenues from residential growth. That would include 690 apartments from three developments — Vintage Alcoa, 333 Topside and Ardmore Topside — as well as 263 single family residences in the Mill Street and Clover Ridge developments.
The city is planning to give Alcoa City Schools $500,000 in the fiscal year that starts July 1 for capital or one-time expenses, but school officials said those have not been designated yet.
The Alcoa Board of Commissioners expects to vote on the first reading of the 2022-23 budget June 14 and the second reading June 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.