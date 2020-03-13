The city of Alcoa announced that Benchmark Consulting, a representative of CSX, is scheduled to begin railroad tie replacement of CSX lines and roadway crossings in the city of Alcoa beginning Monday, March 16, at 9 a.m., weather permitting.
The following crossings will be impacted during this work:
• Hall Road (SR35) crossing near West Bessemer Street — closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 16.
• Louisville Road near Green Meadow Country Club — scheduled to close as work approaches intersection.
• Hunt Road near Louisville Road — scheduled to close as work approaches intersection.
Railroad crews will close these road crossings to traffic as they approach the crossings. Each closing is expected to take one to two days. Detours will be signed during the closure by Benchmark Consulting. Motorists should use caution when in the areas and allow extra travel time for morning and evening commutes. Questions concerning this closure may be directed to the Alcoa Public Works & Engineering Department at 865-380-4800.
