Alcoa’s Finance Department was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its fiscal 2020-21, the city announced in a news release.
The department was judged by an impartial panel for recommendation based on the high standards of the GFOA program.
Those standards include demonstration of a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” and “clear communication” of a department’s financial story during a fiscal.
“This certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition a financial department can receive,” the release said. “Attaining this prestigious award is a significant accomplishment for our government and finance team.”
Alcoa leaders congratulated the Finance Department on its hard work and dedication to financial reporting for the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.