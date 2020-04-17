Alcoa's Public Works and Engineering Department announced Thursday due to an unusually large amount of brush placed curbside for recent pick-up cycles, crews will continue collecting brush on routes not yet covered.
This brush collection will continue until Wednesday, April 22, after which time, the they will switch over to scheduled bulky waste collection.
