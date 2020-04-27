The city of Alcoa Public Works & Engineering Department is working to repair a water main leak at Hunt Road and Ramsey Street, the city said in a news release around lunchtime today, April 27.
Customers west of Alcoa Highway might experience a decrease in water pressure that could result in lower than normal water flow in their homes and businesses, the release states.
A crew is working to restore service. Customers could experience some discolor in their water and should run their faucets to check before washing clothes. Should this occur, call the after-hours number at 380-4921. Crews will begin flushing after the leak is repaired.
