Maryville’s Public Safety Plaza is officially open following a Friday, June 17 dedication ceremony.
Set near an entrance to the Maryville municipal building, the plaza — which serves as a memorial to first responders killed on the job — has been an idea within the city for decades. Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp has discussed the prospect of constructing such a memorial for about 20 years, according to City Manager Greg McClain.
Following the 2016 killing of Maryville Police Officer Kenny Moats, however, “It became an overwhelming, all-consuming desire to do something for those that have fallen,” McClain said, in at-times emotional remarks during the ceremony.
The memorial, McClain added, “wasn’t just a project, but it was a legacy.” He thanked those involved in the plaza’s construction for their hours and effort, and commended Crisp and the Maryville City Council for their support.
Contracts for the plaza’s construction were first signed in November 2019. The pandemic, and attendant supply-chain challenges, pushed its completion date back from an initial 2020 projection.
As the mid-morning ceremony opened, officers planted city, state and U.S. flags in the plaza. Crisp welcomed the crowd, asking current and former first responders, service members and elected officials to raise their hands and be recognized. Crisp and McClain also acknowledged the support of Bob and Eunice Hansen, who provided financial backing for the project.
Covered in tarps at the start of the ceremony, four statues and several plaques were unveiled as it progressed. The statues are of a K9, a child, a firefighter and a police officer.
Though the plaza is dedicated to the memory of all first responders, speakers repeatedly referenced the sacrifices of the four Maryville Police officers killed in the line of duty since the department was established in 1907. Plaques set into a wall in the plaza honor Officers Barton Coker, J.H. Clemens, John Michael Callahan II and Kenny Moats specifically.
MPD officers presented information about the lives and deaths of those officers. Coker and Clemens were both shot in the line of duty; Clemens was killed in 1909 and Coker in 1938. Callahan was critically injured in 1981 when he was struck by another vehicle while on motorcycle patrol.
Visibly emotional, Maryville Police Captain Michael Braden told the crowd that Moats had been killed while responding to a domestic violence call in 2016.
The families of Kenny Moats and John Callahan were both present at the dedication. At 49, Callahan’s son, Chad, told The Daily Times, he is years older than his father ever was. Watching the ceremony brought him back to the day of his dad’s funeral. “I felt like a seven-year-old kid again,” he said. He added that he was grateful for the plaza’s existence, and said that he’d be bringing his children to see it. “They know who their grandpapa is,” he said, smiling.
MPD’s honor guard fired off a 21-gun salute as the ceremony ended; “Taps” played as attendees departed.
