Within the next three to five years, the former Fort Craig Elementary School property on S. Washington Street could start to develop into two hotels and a new business, like a brewery. Plans are in an early stage and a lot of moving pieces have to fall into place before development could happen.
Given the prime location of Fort Craig, the city of Maryville is exploring its options to maximize tax revenue earned from the property. At the beginning of the year, it published a request for proposal (RFP) asking developers to submit ideas for commercial use of the property.
The city is splitting prospect of development into two phases: building one hotel in the current playground area and building a second with a potential commercial space where the school building is located. Both sections are about 2 acres.
The RFP states the first phase would start as soon as possible and the second in three to five years if Maryville City Schools is able to relocate programs and offices.
Currently, Boys & Girls Club of Blount County is located on the bottom floor of the Fort Craig building and Maryville Virtual School on the top, but MCS has bigger plans for the building starting in 2024.
Aatmos Development LLC based out of Sevierville is the only developer who has shown interest in the property. The company is asking the city to assign title rights in lieu of a monetary purchase. In exchange, the city receives a large financial investment and improvements to the Washington Street corridor.
During a work session with Maryville City Council last Friday, Feb. 17, Aatmos CEO Mahavir Patel presented the proposal. Patel said the investment of building a new hotel is generally $150,000 to $200,000 per room, and he is proposing a 90-room hotel for phase one.
He said he would be exclusively working with Marriott or Hilton for hotel branding.
Giving property to a developer free of charge wasn’t the city’s intent with the RFP. However, Councilman Fred Metz said in an interview with The Daily Times that since only one developer showed interest, the city may need to reconsider.
MCS a big factor for plans
Before the city can sale or donate the playground property, MCS Director of Schools Mike Winstead said it’s his understanding the Maryville Board of Education will need to declare it surplus. First they are evaluating parking needs for their Fort Craig plans to determine where property lines could split.
If the playground is developed into a hotel, Winstead said it wouldn’t interfere with the schools’ intentions for the Fort Craig building. Next year, he said MCS plans to start renovations to relocate central office to the building.
The lease contract for the Boys & Girls Club ends in December, and the club will be relocating out of Fort Craig. No one will be using the near 2 acres of playground and greenspace beside the school building.
Maryville Virtual School will stay in Fort Craig, and he said Maryville Academy would relocate to the building as well; the city would need to identify or build another 40,000 square feet of space in order to proceed with phase two of commercial development.
Location, Winstead said, isn’t the issue. Building a property large enough for the offices and programs would cost $20 to $25 million.
Councilman Tommy Hunt’s perspective is revenue generated from selling the property could afford renovations MCS needs and is currently planning, instead of increasing the tax burden on city residents. In late November, Hunt had suggested sale of the Fort Craig property during a board of education work session on high school expansion plans.
A two-sided investment
In an interview with The Daily Times, Hunt said locating central office closer to the high school makes more sense and would free up valuable property. Overall, he said he thinks finding an alternative location for central office, the virtual and alternative schools is the best move for the city.
Like Metz, Hunt said he isn’t opposed to giving the property to Aatmos for free as an investment for future revenue. Metz listed four potential types of taxes the development could generate — property, sales, liquor sales and hotel/motel.
He and Hunt said Aatmos is a reputable hotel developer and would be a good partner for business.
In their proposal to develop the Fort Craig property, Aatmos stated it had looked at two other potential properties for a hotel in downtown Maryville, but hotel brands weren’t interested due to lack of visibility from S. Washington Street.
Travelers from the north to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park drive the Washington Street corridor. It also has proximity to Maryville College and businesses downtown.
City Manager Greg McClain said during the council work session that once Pellissippi Parkway is extended it will exit onto the Washington Street corridor and become a new entrance into the city.
Since the corridor will be an entrance into Maryville, Hunt said it should invite visitors and attractively represent the city.
