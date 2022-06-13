The city of Maryville promoted one of its own when Sherri Phillips stepped into the role of Financial Services Director.
A graduate of Maryville High School who has worked for the city for more than two decades, Phillips was promoted from financial services deputy director following the retirement of former director Mike Swift in May.
"Sherri has spent her career with Maryville preparing for this role," City Manager Greg McClain said. "She takes pride in serving the community with integrity, dedication and a desire for excellence."
Swift announced his retirement at the conclusion of presenting the budget proposal for fiscal year 2023. City Council has voted in favor of the budget once and will make the final vote June 23.
During the May budget retreat when financial services presented, Swift said Phillips was key in pulling the challenged proposal together.
In an email to The Daily Times, Phillips said financial services staff work hard to provide and maintain quality services while upholding strong support for Maryville City Schools, capital improvements and plans for the future.
With the economic challenges, she said budgeting and forecasting are difficult, but she and other financial staff remain "cautiously optimistic" for the proposed budget in the arc of an impending recession.
"Her calm and steady leadership has been critical to many efforts we have undertaken over the years," McClain said. "And her extensive experience has prepared her to lead the city's financial services department as they all work to continue the city's strong financial track record."
Fulfilling progressive roles for the city, Phillips started as an accountant, then accounting manager before serving as financial services deputy director.
"I've been at the city for 24 years and have felt from the beginning a calling and passion for my hometown," Phillips said.
Also the city recorder, Phillips said she is responsible for oversight of city ordinances, resolutions, city official records and multiple city permitting functions. She added that she has devoted time to learning all aspects of city operations.
In November 2002, four years into her employment with the city, Phillips earned certification to be designated as a municipal clerk. And in 2013, she received a degree in management from Tusculum College.
