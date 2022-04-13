Municipal offices for the city of Maryville will be closed on April 15 in observance of Good Friday.
The operation center and recycling centers will also be closed.
Recycling centers will reopen on Saturday at 7 a.m., and residential trash will be picked up on Monday, April 18 instead of Friday.
Call the sanitation department at 865-273-3302 for additional information.
