TOWNSEND
Municipal offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 21, through Friday, Dec. 25, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28.
MARYVILLE
Municipal offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25.
The recycling center will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, and closed on Friday, Dec. 25.
Residential trash service will run on schedule Thursday, Dec. 24. The Dec. 25 trash service will be moved to Monday, Dec. 28.
Municipal offices and recycling centers will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s Day holiday. Residential trash pickup will be moved to Monday, Jan. 4.
ALCOA
Municipal offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.