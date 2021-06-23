A variety of closures will be in place during today through Saturday to accommodate this year’s Summer on Broadway event, city of Maryville officials announced.
This Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, the Blount Partnership will host the 2021 Summer on Broadway in downtown Maryville.
To provide space for the event, the city will close numerous facilities and roads in the area starting as early as today, June 24.
This is the city’s closure timeline:
Thursday
• Founders Square Parking Lot near CBBC Bank will be closed all day.
• West Broadway Avenue from Cates to Cusick streets will be closed beginning at 7 p.m.
Friday
• Municipal Garage Parking Lot near Blue Tick Tavern will be closed all day
The following sections of road will be closed the whole day beginning at 10 a.m.:
• West Broadway Avenue from Cates Street to Patton Avenue
• Cusick Street from Church to Harper avenues
• Court Street from Broadway to Harper avenues
• College Street from Broadway to Harper avenues
Saturday
• Cusick Street, Court Street, College Street and Founders Square parking will reopen at 5 p.m.
• The municipal parking lot will reopen at 7 p.m.
• West Broadway Avenue from Cates to Cusick streets will reopen as soon as possible, after the street is cleared at approximately 8 p.m.
For more information about Summer on Broadway, including a lineup of events, call 865-273-1213 or visit summeronbroadway.net.
