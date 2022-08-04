Monday’s city primary election pared only one candidate, Tim Dabney, from the six running for three seats on the Maryville Board of Education in November.
The state gave county political leaders the option to make school board races partisan this year, and Maryville had four Republicans and two Democrats in the primary.
The three Republican winners all are Maryville High School graduates with children currently in Maryville City Schools.
Julie Elder, who has served on the school board since 2018, received the most votes in the Republican primary, 2,165. She has served on numerous school and community boards, including chairing the Maryville City Schools Foundation. Elder said she is honored and excited to move forward to the general election.
Isaac Simerly, a security manager, received 1,967 votes. Simerly’s wife is a teaching assistant at Foothills Elementary working toward her teacher license.
The final Republican to win the primary, with 1,752 votes, is Bart Stinnett, a security and emergency management consultant. Stinnett said Thursday night he was humbled by being one of the winners and working on the school board to give back to the community would be a dream come true.
Dabney, who receive 900 votes, is a team leader at DENSO manufacturing who has lived in Maryville since 2007.
On the Democrats’ ballot, Don Jones received 646 votes and Jeff Russell 726.
Jones is pastor of Sycamore Tree United Methodist Church, and Russell an associate professor of English at Pellissippi State Community College.
Alcoa uncontested
The Alcoa Board of Education has two seats up for election, and incumbents Julie Rochelle and Brandy Bledsoe, both Republicans, were the only candidates in the primary Thursday, Aug. 4.
Rochelle, a retired educator, has been on the school board for two decades and received 404 votes. Bledsoe was first elected to the board in 2018 and received 375 votes.
Bledsoe’s husband, Dyran, teaches at Alcoa Middle School and was unopposed in the general election for Blount County Commission District 2, Seat B.
