City of Maryville Engineering and Public Works will close a section of the municipal parking garage's upper level today, June 29, for painting, according to a release from the Maryville Downtown Association.
The work will last through Wednesday, June 30.
Vehicles will still be able to access the parking area, but some spaces will be closed, according to the release.
The work depends on the weather and work dates may change. For more information, call 865-273-3500.
